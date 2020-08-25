Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $43.30.

In other news, Director Gisel Ruiz purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of Vasta Platform stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $31,039,968.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,167,599 shares in the company, valued at $248,949,075.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

