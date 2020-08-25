Velas (VLX) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $67.57 million and $2.54 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001680 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007733 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000372 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002414 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,089,310,452 coins and its circulating supply is 1,404,126,919 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

