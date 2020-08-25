Verasity Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. During the last week, Verasity has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $1.27 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00735318 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $100.02 or 0.00867567 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00033550 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008672 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000666 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008342 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000660 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 70.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

