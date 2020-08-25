Verasity (VRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $987,046.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $987,046.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00737113 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.36 or 0.01511654 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008809 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000669 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008466 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000672 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,139 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

