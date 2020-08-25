Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,502 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $81,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 560,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,115,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

