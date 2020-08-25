VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

VRNA opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.34. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,208,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $873,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,211,000. Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 565,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after buying an additional 36,870 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

