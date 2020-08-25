Veros Hits Market Cap of $44,024.88 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Veros token can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $44,024.88 and approximately $9,770.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00128949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.49 or 0.01698952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00194163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00154493 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. Veros’ official website is vedh.io.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

