Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002592 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, QBTC, Bitsane and Upbit. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $16.58 million and $519,107.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,372.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.03371919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.57 or 0.02431986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00513188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00782848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00666702 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000244 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,231,222 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, YoBit, Upbit, SouthXchange, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Bitsane, Coinroom, CoinEgg, Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

