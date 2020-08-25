VIDT Datalink Market Capitalization Tops $42.13 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $42.13 million and $6.89 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00007951 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,777,527 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

