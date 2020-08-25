Vidulum (VDL) Market Cap Reaches $130,623.26

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $130,623.26 and approximately $12,678.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003775 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

