Vietnam (LON:VNH) Stock Price Down 21.3%

Vietnam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) traded down 21.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148.09 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 149.50 ($1.95). 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 28,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The firm has a market cap of $75.99 million and a P/E ratio of 62.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.93.

Vietnam Company Profile (LON:VNH)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

