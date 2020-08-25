Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCHWF. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Vireo Health International in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vireo Health International in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get Vireo Health International alerts:

Vireo Health International stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Vireo Health International has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13.

About Vireo Health International

Columbia Care Inc produces and sells cannabis in the United States and the European Union. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vireo Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vireo Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.