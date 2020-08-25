Virginia Bottomley Purchases 258 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) insider Virginia Bottomley purchased 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,515 ($19.80) per share, with a total value of £3,908.70 ($5,107.41).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,510.50 ($19.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,573.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,592.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,633 ($21.34) to GBX 1,553 ($20.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,160 ($28.22) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,782.25 ($23.29).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.