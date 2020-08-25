Viridian Ria LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Viridian Ria LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $20.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,605.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,608.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,516.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,382.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

