Viridian Ria LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $345.49. 4,003,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,579. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $345.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.27.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

