Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.59. The stock had a trading volume of 315,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,752. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.