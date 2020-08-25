Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.10. 5,808,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $404.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.55. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.