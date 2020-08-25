Voise (VOISE) Market Cap Achieves $125,615.40

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Voise token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Voise has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Voise has a market capitalization of $125,615.40 and $4.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Voise alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00125299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.01678196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00188476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000867 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00148441 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Voise

Voise launched on March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. Voise’s official website is www.voise.com. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Mercatox, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.