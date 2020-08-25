VouchForMe Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Coinbe and Livecoin. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $270,854.86 and approximately $28,335.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,480,904 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbe, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

