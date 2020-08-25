VULCANO Market Cap Tops $54,711.75 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 93% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One VULCANO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $54,711.75 and approximately $41.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VULCANO has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO (VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io.

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

