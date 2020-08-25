Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Lowered by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.63. 7,230,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,172,858. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $370.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.