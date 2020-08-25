Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.9% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $130.63. 7,230,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,172,858. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average is $122.78. The company has a market cap of $370.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

