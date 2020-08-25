Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.79. 5,472,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,470,726. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.49. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of -209.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

