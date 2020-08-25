Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Decreased by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 4.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,547,570. The stock has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of -209.63, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

