Wanchain Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $48.21 million and $3.08 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003431 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, Huobi and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007267 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00033991 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003848 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, Binance, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

