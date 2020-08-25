WandX Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One WandX token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. WandX has a market capitalization of $90,726.47 and approximately $43.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00042260 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $627.90 or 0.05548181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048136 BTC.

WandX Profile

WandX (WAND) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co.

WandX Token Trading

WandX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

