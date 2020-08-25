WAX Market Cap Achieves $65.51 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $65.51 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, C2CX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00125822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.01683331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00188393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00150278 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,695,967,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,304,029,825 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Tidex, C2CX, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bithumb, Bibox, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Upbit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Bittrex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

