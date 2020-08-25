WazirX Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One WazirX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001178 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $3.51 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 999,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,379,456 tokens. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

