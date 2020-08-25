We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 8,561 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,826,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,321. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $316.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.62.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.