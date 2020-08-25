We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,003,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,579. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $345.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.34.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

