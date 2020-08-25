We Are One Seven LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.1% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,514 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $285.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,481,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,220,680. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $286.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

