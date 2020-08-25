We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 779,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,004,000 after acquiring an additional 331,715 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,398,000 after acquiring an additional 56,446 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 68,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. 9,096,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,416,471. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.