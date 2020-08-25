WebDollar Market Cap Reaches $534,338.33 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, WebDollar has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a total market cap of $534,338.33 and $1,067.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Bitrabbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WebDollar alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00820462 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00904674 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00029093 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008801 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000673 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004759 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 14,375,821,128 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,872,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

WebDollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.