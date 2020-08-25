Wedbush Boosts Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $152.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 136.36% from the company’s current price.

GBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.87. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.32. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $162,663.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,414 shares of company stock worth $2,493,047 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,662,000 after buying an additional 1,555,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 210.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,452,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 984,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,038,000 after purchasing an additional 772,248 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 130.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,778,000 after purchasing an additional 716,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,229,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

