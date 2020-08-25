Wedbush Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $300.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $270.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. BTIG Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.65.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $3,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

