Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Square (SQ)

Square (NYSE: SQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/20/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $153.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/6/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $136.00 to $181.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $145.00 to $180.00.

8/5/2020 – Square had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

8/5/2020 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Square is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

7/8/2020 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Square is gaining on growing gross payments volume. Its seller ecosystem, which helps in strengthening relationship with sellers, is contributing well to the payment volume growth. Further, robust Square Terminal, Instant Deposits, Cash Card, Square Register and Square Capital are major positives. Also, solid adoption of Cash App in the bitcoin space remains a tailwind. Strong momentum across peer-to-peer volumes, Cash Card spend, Cash Card orders, direct deposit transacting active customers and bitcoin volumes are likely to aid Square. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, rising product development expenses and costs related to Cash Card issuances are risks. Further, accumulating reserves for transaction and loan losses owing to the expected impact from coronavirus pandemic on losses in future are overhangs.”

7/8/2020 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Square is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

7/1/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

7/1/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $90.00 to $120.00.

6/30/2020 – Square is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $151.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.82 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,366.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,130 shares of company stock worth $34,624,779 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 316.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 484.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Square by 52.4% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

