Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX):

8/15/2020 – TPG RE Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

8/13/2020 – TPG RE Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

8/6/2020 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/5/2020 – TPG RE Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

8/3/2020 – TPG RE Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2020 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $6.00 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – TPG RE Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

7/9/2020 – TPG RE Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/4/2020 – TPG RE Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

6/26/2020 – TPG RE Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

NYSE:TRTX opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 241.68 and a current ratio of 241.68. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $660.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust Inc alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.58 million. Research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,007,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 124.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 797,572 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 480.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 538,087 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 845,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 464,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.