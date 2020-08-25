Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wayfair (W)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2020 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $40.00 to $180.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Wayfair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $344.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $130.00 to $225.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $208.00 to $315.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/6/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $225.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $321.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

8/6/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Wayfair had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/6/2020 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $321.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $153.00.

8/6/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $395.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $300.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $200.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $315.00.

8/5/2020 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/29/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $198.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $234.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wayfair is benefiting from its strengthening direct retail business across the United States and international regions. Additionally, expanding active customer base is a tailwind. Further, the company stays confident about growth prospects in markets, namely the U.K. and Germany. This can be attributed to its growing efforts to expand house-brand offerings in these countries. Further, the company is aggressively investing in international regions in order to bolster international presence, which remains a tailwind. However, Wayfair is suffering from mounting investment expenses which are weighing on margin expansion. Further, rising competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, poses threat to the company’s market position. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year.”

7/27/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/14/2020 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

7/7/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $163.00 to $208.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $170.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:W traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.83. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of -47.60, a PEG ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 3.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 28,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.18, for a total transaction of $9,093,315.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,867,004.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $15,710,974.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,382 shares of company stock worth $62,324,415. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

