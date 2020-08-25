Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Golden Star Resources (GSS)

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN: GSS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/24/2020 – Golden Star Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

8/18/2020 – Golden Star Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Golden Star Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Golden Star Resources had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $6.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2020 – Golden Star Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2020 – Golden Star Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating.

7/29/2020 – Golden Star Resources was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/28/2020 – Golden Star Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.50.

7/27/2020 – Golden Star Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/24/2020 – Golden Star Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Golden Star Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 339,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,394. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

