Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paylocity (PCTY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) recently:

8/11/2020 – Paylocity was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2020 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Paylocity was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/7/2020 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $136.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Paylocity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paylocity is benefiting from the growing adoption of its solutions among clients with less than 50 employees. Moreover, healthy momentum in the company’s core and upper end of the market is a tailwind. Further, the release of Learning Management System and Community portal, which garnered a positive feedback from clients, is encouraging. Also, the addition of on-demand pay to its portfolio is likely to boost client wins going forward. Additionally, Paylocity’s regular investments in technological upgrades, along with product innovation, will continue to boost its top line. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Moreover, concerns over global economic growth might undermine Paylocity’s near-term growth prospects. Additionally, heightening competition from ADP and Paychex are concerns.”

7/14/2020 – Paylocity was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

PCTY traded up $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.99. The stock had a trading volume of 343,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 119.82, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $156.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 18,103 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,520.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $91,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,337 shares of company stock worth $19,902,161 in the last 90 days. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $14,573,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

