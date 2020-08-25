Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE):

8/24/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/10/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of SAGE opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.22 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $173.53.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4,138.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 479,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 467,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,930,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 321,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,889 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

