Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

8/19/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

8/13/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

8/13/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

8/6/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

7/31/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/23/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

7/13/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.42 and a quick ratio of 23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.69.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). Sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $55,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 117,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $1,688,522.76. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 238,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,121 and have sold 13,273 shares valued at $190,783. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

