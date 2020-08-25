Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spin Master (TOY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Spin Master (TSE: TOY):

8/18/2020 – Spin Master was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Spin Master was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.

8/7/2020 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

8/7/2020 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

8/6/2020 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$26.00.

7/21/2020 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$20.00 to C$24.00.

7/20/2020 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TOY traded down C$0.28 on Tuesday, hitting C$31.25. 80,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.29. Spin Master Corp has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$44.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 54.92.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

