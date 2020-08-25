WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Investec upgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

