Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 1,525,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,957,952. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

