Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,252 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.55% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $97,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 763.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 427,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 125.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 151,505 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 628.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 35,077 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 876.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 317.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

NYSE:WAL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,339. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.