Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.26

Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $814,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.26.

About Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

