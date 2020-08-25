Wharton Business Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wharton Business Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $215,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,338.2% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $20.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1,608.22. 2,247,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,487. The firm has a market cap of $1,074.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,516.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,383.69. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,614.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

