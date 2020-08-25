Wharton Business Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wharton Business Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,420,384 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34.

