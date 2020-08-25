Wharton Business Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wharton Business Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392,884 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $812,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,748. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

